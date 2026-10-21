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News War with the russian federation

Russia attacked the Poltava region; three people were injured, including a teenager

UA NEWS 21 October 2026 10:14
Russia attacked the Poltava region; three people were injured, including a teenager

Three people, including a 16-year-old child, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava region. In Kremenchuk, the Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi University campus was hit, causing a fire in an academic building, while in Poltava, fires broke out in an administrative building and a warehouse.

 

According to rescue workers, Russian troops struck the campus of Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi University in Kremenchuk. As a result of the attack, the fifth floor of one of the university’s academic buildings caught fire.

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According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, two people were injured as a result of the Russian strike. In addition, a 16-year-old child was injured and hospitalized.

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Meanwhile, Russian troops attacked Poltava. According to the State Emergency Service, the shelling caused fires in two buildings. Specifically, fires were reported in an administrative building and a warehouse.

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One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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