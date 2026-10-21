Russia attacked the Poltava region; three people were injured, including a teenager

Three people, including a 16-year-old child, were injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava region. In Kremenchuk, the Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi University campus was hit, causing a fire in an academic building, while in Poltava, fires broke out in an administrative building and a warehouse.

According to rescue workers, Russian troops struck the campus of Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi University in Kremenchuk. As a result of the attack, the fifth floor of one of the university’s academic buildings caught fire.

According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, two people were injured as a result of the Russian strike. In addition, a 16-year-old child was injured and hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Russian troops attacked Poltava. According to the State Emergency Service, the shelling caused fires in two buildings. Specifically, fires were reported in an administrative building and a warehouse.

One person was killed as a result of a Russian attack on Kyiv; a drone struck a 24-story building.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked Kyiv, causing fires in two districts.

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

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