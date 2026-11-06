Russia attacked the transportation infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region
Throughout the day, Russian troops launched drone strikes on transportation infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region.
A female employee was injured at one of the facilities.
The drone strikes caused fires at three locations in the Kropyvnytskyi and Novoukrainsky districts. Rescue workers operated under the threat of further attacks.
All fires have now been extinguished.
Russia shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region; six people were wounded.
In the morning, Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Sumy using rocket-powered drones and FPV drones guided by fiber-optic cables. Several strikes were recorded in the industrial zone, and a large vehicle was hit.
In the Sumy region, a 43-year-old woman was killed as a result of Russian strikes over the past day, and 12 other people sustained injuries and trauma. In total, Russian forces attacked 20 settlements in the region, with 56 strikes recorded.