Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones; air defense forces shot down 119 targets

On the night of October 13–14, Russian forces launched a massive combined strike against Ukraine, using 39 missiles of various types and 128 drones. The main targets of the attack were Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and the Kharkiv region.

According to data from the Air Force’s electronic warfare units, starting at 6:00 p.m. on October 13, the enemy deployed a total of 167 air attack weapons. A distinctive feature of the attack was the simultaneous use of various types of weapons from multiple directions, including a large number of ballistic missiles targeting energy infrastructure.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces deployed:

39 missiles of the “Iskander-M,” KN-23, S-400, “Zircon,” and “Onyx” types. They were launched from the territories of the Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation.

128 attack drones of various types, including Shahed, “Banderole,” “Dan-T,” “Gerbera,” “Italmas,” and “Parodia” decoy drones. Among them were 77 jet-powered UAVs.

The drones were launched from the Millerovo and Orel districts in Russia, the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, the Gvardeysky district in occupied Crimea, and the waters of the Sea of Azov.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 9:00 a.m. on October 14, air defense forces shot down or neutralized 119 aerial targets.

Among them were:

4 missiles of the “Iskander-M,” KN-23, S-400, “Zircon,” and “Onyx” types;

115 drones of various types, including 59 jet-powered drones.

According to the Air Force, this accounts for about 90% of the total number of attack UAVs.

As of 9:00 a.m., missile and attack drone strikes were recorded at 22 locations, and the downed targets and their debris were found at eight additional locations.

The Air Force also reported that some of the Russian missiles failed to reach their targets.

At the time this report was published, the attack was ongoing: several attack drones remained in Ukrainian airspace. Ukrainians were urged not to ignore air raid sirens and to take shelter.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the logistics center of the company “Epicenter” destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed hit on a 9-story building.

We should add that late in the evening on October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank came under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Mykolaivsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

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