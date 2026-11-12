Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones; air defense forces shot down 94 aerial targets

On the night of November 11–12, Russian forces once again attacked Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. In total, the enemy deployed various types of missiles and 123 UAVs. Air defense forces neutralized 94 aerial targets.

According to the Air Force, Russian forces used Iskander-M, KN-23, and S-400 ballistic missiles, as well as Zircon anti-ship missiles.

In addition, the enemy launched 123 attack drones, including 73 Shahed jet drones, “Gerbera,” S8000 “Banderole” and “Dan-T,” as well as “Parody”-type decoy drones.

The missiles were launched from the Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk regions of Russia. The drones were launched from Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Millerovo, as well as from the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk region and Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by units of the Air Force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and unmanned systems. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were also deployed to assist in the defense.

“According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 5 Banderole/Dan-T and 89 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (51 of which were jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and other types of drones; several attack drones are still in the air, and combat operations are ongoing!” the Air Force stated in its report.

In total, enemy strikes were recorded in 17 locations, and debris from downed targets fell in 18 additional locations.

Overnight, Russian forces struck the Kyiv region using ballistic missiles and attack drones.

In the Obukhiv district, the attack damaged—and in some cases destroyed—the company’s production and storage facilities. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, which rescue workers quickly extinguished.

“Employees were at the facility at the time of the attack. After the air raid alert was sounded, everyone evacuated the premises. Fortunately, there were no casualties,” the Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported.

According to Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Russian troops attacked energy facilities and residential areas in the region.

According to preliminary information, there were no fatalities or injuries. At the same time, power outages were reported in settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts.

“In particular, Kostopil is without power. Critical infrastructure facilities are switching to generator power,” Oleksandr Koval wrote.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. As a result of the strike, a local woman sustained serious injuries and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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