Russia attacked Poltava's railway infrastructure with drones

On the night of October 23, Russian troops attacked Poltava with drones, striking a piece of railway infrastructure. This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration.

The occupiers launched UAVs at a railway infrastructure facility.

“In Poltava, enemy drones attacked a railway infrastructure facility. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties. Details are being confirmed,” Dyakivnych wrote.

Earlier, fires were extinguished in the Poltava region following a nighttime attack by Russia.

As a reminder, Russian drones attacked a television and radio station and an energy facility in the Poltava region.

Prior to that, Russia attacked the Poltava region, injuring three people, including a teenager.

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