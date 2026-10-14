Russia has attacked Epicenter's logistics center in Khmelnytskyi ten times, destroying 85% of the goods

In Khmelnytskyi, Russian strikes on the “Epicenter” company’s logistics center destroyed approximately 85% of the goods stored at the facility. Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the center ten times, causing five large-scale fires; however, no employees were injured.

The company noted that the logistics center in Khmelnytskyi was effectively the company’s last major warehouse complex that remained intact after the destruction of two other logistics centers in Kyiv and the Kyiv region.

“Goods were shipped from the warehouse in Khmelnytskyi to the chain’s shopping centers. The attack caused significant damage, particularly due to the destruction of goods and disruptions to logistics processes. At the same time, they emphasized that the most important outcome was that all employees survived,” the Epicenter shopping center reported.

Meanwhile, electric transit service was temporarily suspended in two districts of Kyiv following the attack.

As a reminder, Russia damaged several energy facilities in Kyiv.

Prior to this, the Russians launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, with one confirmed to have struck a 9-story building.

We should add that late on the evening of October 12, Kyiv’s Left Bank was under attack by ballistic missiles. According to the Nikolayevsky Vanyok channel, the Ukrainian military had no information about the launches, so the alert was issued too late.

Read us on