Russia is preparing a new large-scale attack on Ukraine — Air Force

Over the past few days, Ukraine has been receiving indications that Russia is preparing for another large-scale attack. Energy facilities and critical infrastructure may once again become likely targets for Russian terrorist forces.



This was stated on November 16 by Yuriy Ignat, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, during a television appearance.

According to Ignat, Russian strategic bombers could fly to the European part of Russia within half a day, from where the enemy could prepare its next strike.

He noted that reports of preparations for a new attack have been coming in for several days now. Therefore, such reports do not come as a surprise to the Ukrainian military.

Ignat emphasized that Russia has not abandoned its plans to strike Ukraine’s energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Therefore, the Armed Forces are preparing for a possible attack.

At the same time, Ukraine is counting on increased military aid from its partners. Specifically, this includes ammunition for anti-aircraft guns and aircraft, as well as short- and medium-range missiles.

As a reminder, on the night of November 16, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 158 strike drones, including 77 Shahed-type jet drones. As of 8:00 a.m., Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or neutralized 131 enemy targets.

Ukrainian intelligence has detected Russian troops preparing for new large-scale attacks; consequently, strengthening air defense will be Ukraine’s key priority at the upcoming “Ramstein” meeting.

Zelenskyy described Russia’s tactics of precision strikes against the energy infrastructure of specific regions. Russia is employing a tactic of concentrated attacks, targeting specific regions of Ukraine and striking their energy infrastructure over the course of several days.