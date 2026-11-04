Russia damaged an energy facility in the Ternopil region

An energy infrastructure facility was damaged as a result of a Russian strike in the Ternopil region on November 4.

This was reported by Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional State Administration.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the enemy attack, a UAV struck the Ternopil district. An energy infrastructure facility was damaged. All relevant services have arrived at the scene and are working to address the consequences of the attack,” the statement reads.

Earlier, Russian occupiers struck an energy facility in the Ternopil region.

The number of people injured in the drone attack in the Ternopil region has risen.

We previously reported that two children were injured in the Ternopil region as a result of a Russian drone attack.

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