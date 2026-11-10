Russia damaged an energy facility in Poltava

On the night of November 10, Russian troops launched an attack on Poltava, damaging an energy infrastructure facility. Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, reported the attack.

According to Dyakivnych, the enemy struck the energy facility with a drone.

“An enemy UAV strike on an energy facility was recorded in the Poltava district. Details are being verified,” Dyakivnych wrote.

Earlier reports indicated that Russia had attacked Poltava and the surrounding region, damaging businesses and causing one casualty.

Prior to this, a Russian strike destroyed a children’s rehabilitation center in Kremenchuk.

In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, fires broke out at two facilities as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

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