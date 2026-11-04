Russia damaged an energy facility in Odesa

On the night of November 3–4, Russian troops launched an attack on Odesa, damaging an energy infrastructure facility.

Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Strikes were recorded on an energy facility, a shopping center building, and a private residential area. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties,” Kipper wrote.

According to the Odesa Regional State Emergency Service, a fire broke out after the shopping center was hit. More than 60 firefighters were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack.

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In the evening, the Russians attacked a shopping center in Odesa.

In Zhytomyr, a widespread power outage occurred following a Russian strike; resilience centers are being set up.

In the Rivne region, a Russian strike damaged a gas station; one person was injured.

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