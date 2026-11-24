On November 24, the Russian State Duma approved the budget for 2027–2029, which calls for record military spending and cuts to funding for most civilian sectors.

Over the next three years, approximately $610 billion is planned to be allocated to the military and weapons procurement.

In 2027, military spending will total about $208 billion; in 2028, $202 billion; and in 2029, $198 billion. At the same time, funding for the economy, housing and utilities, healthcare, and social support for the population will be cut.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, the Kremlin has already spent approximately $710 billion on the military and weapons. By the end of 2027, total military spending could reach $918 billion.

To fill the budget, the Russian government is also raising taxes, increasing borrowing, and planning to cover the deficit, which will exceed $60 billion annually over the next three years.

On November 19, the Russian State Duma passed the federal budget bill for 2027–2029 in its second, main reading. The bill provides for a record increase in spending on the military and weapons procurement, while funding for healthcare, social support for the population, and other civilian sectors will be cut.

The Russian Federation’s federal budget deficit for January–October reached 5.23 trillion rubles ($57 billion), which represents 2.3% of GDP and significantly exceeds the initial annual target of 3.6 trillion rubles ($39 billion).

The Russian State Duma has begun drafting a bill to eliminate tax breaks on luxury foods, including jamón, oysters, and lobsters. The initiative is intended to increase budget revenues amid a significant budget deficit and rising military spending, RTV reports, citing a source.

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