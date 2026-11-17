On the evening of November 16, Russian forces launched missile strikes on Kharkiv. The Kholodnohirskyi district of the city was hit.

“The enemy launched several missile strikes on the Kholodnohirskyi district. We are assessing the consequences,” Terekhov wrote.

Oleg Sinehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, clarified that, according to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Source: Ihor Terekhov

Earlier, Kharkiv implemented emergency power outage schedules due to the shelling.

Russian troops struck Balakliya in the Kharkiv region; one person was killed.

In the Kharkiv region, 14 people, including children, were injured over the past day as a result of Russian attacks.

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