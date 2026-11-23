Over the past day, Russian troops used drones, aircraft, and artillery to shell the Kherson region. As a result of the attacks, as of the morning of November 23, one person was wounded, and civilian infrastructure was damaged.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration, reported this on Telegram.

The following areas came under enemy fire: Beryslav, Novoraysk, Bilousove, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Stanislav, Urozhayne, Mykilske, Ponyativka, Ingulets, Daryivka, Chaychyne, Ingulivka, Zarichne, Novovorontsovka, Vitrove, Sadove, Veletenske, Gavrylivka, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Lvove, Mykhailivka, Novokayri, Novooleksandrivka, Odradokamyanka, Osokorivka, Tyahynka, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Bilozerka, Doslidne, and Kherson.

Russian forces struck social infrastructure facilities and residential neighborhoods in the region’s settlements. In particular, they damaged a high-rise building and a private home. They also destroyed a farm building and a cell tower, Prokudin noted.

Earlier, Russia damaged a high-rise building in Kharkiv; there are casualties.

Russian forces have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times since this evening; there are wounded.

Russian troops also carried out 66 strikes on the Sumy region over the past 24 hours, resulting in the death of a child.

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