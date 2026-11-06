Russians killed a power utility worker with a drone while he was performing repair work

A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle struck a DTEK repair crew that was working in a frontline region. As a result of the enemy attack, 50-year-old power engineer Mykola Bogatyryov was killed.

The company’s press service expressed its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased and emphasized that systematic attacks by Russia continue to pose a direct threat to the lives of Ukrainian specialists who are restoring energy infrastructure under extremely difficult and dangerous conditions.

Source: DTEK.

Russia claimed to have attacked thermal power plants in three regions of Ukraine and port infrastructure in the Odesa region.

Emergency power outages have been implemented in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

As a reminder, electric transit services in Kyiv have been suspended due to a power outage.

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