Russians have attacked two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times; one person has been wounded

Throughout the day on November 7, Russian troops carried out more than ten strikes on two districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region, using drones and artillery. One person was injured as a result of the shelling.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

According to him, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Myrivka, and Pokrovsk were targeted by the enemy. Private homes and a garage were damaged.

In the Synelnykivskyi District, one person was injured as a result of shelling targeting the Mezhivska community.

Source: Oleksandr Hanzha

Earlier in Kharkiv, two people were injured in a Russian attack.

Russian drones attacked private businesses in Kremenchuk, resulting in casualties.

The Russians attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region, causing power outages across the region.

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