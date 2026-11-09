A Russian attack damaged critical power infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk region

An enemy attack in the Dnipropetrovsk region has damaged critical power infrastructure in the region. This has led to widespread power outages in the region.

A significant portion of Dnipro and Kamianske was left without power. In addition, critical infrastructure facilities lost power.

Currently, power company workers are doing everything they can to restore power as quickly as possible.

This was reported with reference to DTEK’s official channel.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked Ukraine’s energy sector 128 times over the course of a week: where the power situation is most critical.

On November 3, the Russians carried out the largest-scale attack on the energy sector since the start of the war, according to Ukrenergo.

Russia struck energy facilities in ten regions of Ukraine.

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