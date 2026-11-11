A Russian attack destroyed the production facilities of the Ukrainian brand Entuziast

The production facilities of Entuziast, a Ukrainian craft spirits producer, were damaged as a result of an attack by Russian drones. Due to the damage, the company has been forced to temporarily suspend operations. At the same time, the brand’s team plans to resume production and is calling on Ukrainians to support the company by purchasing products that survived the strike.

According to company representatives, the strike directly hit the production facility, where beverages were being made and new recipes were being developed.

For now, the company has been forced to suspend operations. It is not yet known how long it will take to restore production capacity.

The company emphasizes that it has no intention of ending the brand’s history because of the Russian attack.

“We don’t yet know how long it will take to recover. But one thing is certain: we don’t want Entuziast’s story to end here. After all, Entuziast is more than just walls, equipment, or bottles. It’s the people who believe in what they do. And we’ll do everything we can to make a comeback,” the company emphasized.

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Despite the destruction of the production facilities, the Entuziast team managed to salvage some of the finished products. Therefore, the brand is calling on consumers to support it by purchasing the beverages that remain in storage.

The company explained that proceeds from the sale of the surviving products will provide direct financial support for restarting the business.

Entuziast specializes in producing craft spirits made from honey and fruit. The brand’s products are available at more than 140 retail locations throughout Ukraine.

At the end of 2025, the company’s revenue totaled 1.03 million UAH, while its net loss reached 302,000 UAH.

The Entuziast team described the consequences of the attack on the brand’s official page.

Earlier, the Ukrainian-German company 2K, which manufactures household chemicals, hair care products, and personal hygiene items, suffered extensive damage as a result of the Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi on October 19, 2026. The company’s operations have been suspended.

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of October 9 in Chernihiv, approximately 60% of the rebuilt “Epicenter” shopping center was destroyed. The company is currently assessing the extent of the damage.

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