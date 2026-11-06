Russian attacks have caused new power outages in seven regions of Ukraine — Ministry of Energy

As of the morning of November 6, the situation in Ukraine’s power grid remains critical due to Russian attacks on infrastructure. The enemy continues to employ a tactic of repeated strikes, causing significant damage to energy facilities.

Overnight and this morning, Russian attacks caused new power outages in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions. In all affected regions where the security situation permits, utility crews are carrying out repair work. Air raid alerts are complicating the restoration efforts, but once the all-clear is given, the crews immediately return to work.

The situation in the Kyiv region remains the most challenging. Due to significant damage to the power infrastructure, grid restrictions continue to be enforced here. Work to restore a stable power supply is ongoing around the clock.

In most regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules are in effect. Power restriction schedules have been implemented for industrial consumers.

Due to ongoing Russian attacks, the situation in the power grid may change throughout the day. It is recommended to check official resources of distribution system operators in the respective regions for up-to-date information on outage schedules and possible changes.

Energy officials are urging Ukrainians to be understanding of these necessary restrictions on electricity supply. Emergency and scheduled outages are essential to maintain the stable operation of the power grid and prevent more serious consequences.

Ukraine also has the “eOpora” portal—a single information resource offering practical advice and up-to-date information on preparing for winter, as well as government support and assistance for the population.