Russian drones attacked Kryvyi Rih on the night of November 10

On Monday night, Russian forces launched a drone strike on Kryvyi Rih. The attack was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the city’s Defense Council.

According to Vilkul, the Russians struck critical infrastructure sites in Kryvyi Rih.

“The city is under attack by enemy UAVs. The enemy is attacking critical infrastructure facilities,” Vilkul wrote.

As previously reported, on October 19, Russian forces struck Kryvyi Rih. Two men were killed in the attack.

According to law enforcement officials, seven more people were injured, including a 15-year-old teenager. An industrial facility, high-rise buildings, a post office, a bank, a college, stores, and cars were damaged.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked the energy infrastructure of the Pervomaiskyi District in the Mykolaiv region using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

Read us on