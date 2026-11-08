Russian drones attacked the Khmelnytskyi region; there are casualties

Russian drones continue to attack civilians in the Khmelnytskyi region. As a result of yet another strike, a residential building in the Khmelnytskyi district was damaged, and two people were injured and hospitalized.

“According to preliminary information, a residential building in the Khmelnytskyi district was damaged as a result of yet another attack. Two people were hospitalized,” he wrote on Telegram.

The circumstances of the attack and information about the condition of the victims are being clarified.

Serhiy Tyurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, reported this on Sunday, November 8.

Russian troops have again struck Dnipro. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the grounds of a trucking company—trucks and warehouse facilities are burning.

In Zhytomyr, equipment was damaged as a result of a Russian strike on one of the city’s boiler rooms. A total of 140 residential buildings, as well as educational institutions and clinics, were left without centralized heat.

In Zaporizhzhia, a 54-year-old man was injured when a Russian drone struck a civilian vehicle. The victim was hospitalized.

This morning, November 8, Russian forces attacked a suburb of Dnipro with a drone. One person was killed and another was injured as a result of the strike. At least one private home was destroyed, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike.

As a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones on the Volyn region, a fire broke out on the grounds of an agricultural enterprise in the Lutsk district. The fire has now been contained; there are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

In Odesa, on the morning of November 8, Russian forces struck a food warehouse—which had previously been attacked—for a second time. The strike triggered a massive fire.

In the Donetsk region, five civilians were killed on November 7 as a result of Russian shelling. Three people were killed in attacks in Kramatorsk, and two more were killed in Bilenke and Druzhkivka.

On the night of November 8, a Russian drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the strike, approximately 250,000 customers were left without power.

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