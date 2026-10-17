Russian drones attacked Poltava; one person was killed and others were wounded

As a result of a Russian drone attack on Poltava, one person was killed and at least two others were injured. Private residential buildings were also damaged.

Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration, reported this on Telegram.

He wrote that an enemy UAV strike was recorded in the area of private residential buildings.

“As of now, one fatality has been confirmed. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Two others were injured,” the post reads.

Four private homes were damaged.

Source: Vitaliy Dyakivnych

On the morning of October 16, Russian troops attacked Uman in the Cherkasy region. The strike caused a high-rise building to catch fire, and five people were injured.

On October 14, Russian troops struck residential areas in Zaporizhzhia. Several streets in the city’s Voznesenivskyi district, in the private housing sector, were hit. There are wounded, and houses have been damaged.

Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia, striking residential areas in the private sector. “The Russians attacked residential areas in Zaporizhzhia,” Semikin wrote.

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