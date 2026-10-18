Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on international organizations to ensure the safe evacuation of residents of temporarily occupied Oleshky in Ukraine’s Kherson region. According to him, troops of the Russian Federation — the aggressor state — are turning the city into a “death trap” due to shortages of food and medical care. As reported by the Jerusalem Post, Sybiha also requested immediate humanitarian access to the city.

Shortages of medicine and food

According to the foreign minister, the Oleshky hospital has run out of medicines, while dozens of bodies remain in the streets or in homes because Russian military personnel do not allow residents to bury them. He stated that families are suffering from hunger and surviving on leftover vegetables from gardens, preserved food, and snails.

Sybiha appealed to the UN, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and other organizations to ensure safe evacuation corridors and immediate humanitarian access.

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UN data on the city’s population

Oleshky is located on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Before the full-scale invasion, around 24,000 people lived in the city. According to Danielle Bell, head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, approximately 1,700 residents remain there now, including 47 children.

In September, the Kremlin acknowledged critical problems with supplies of food and medical goods to Oleshky and stated that Russian military personnel were working to resolve them. Ukrainian military personnel twice delivered food and medicines to the city using drones. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week called the situation in Oleshky genocide.

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