Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure in the Ternopil region. This morning, a drone struck an energy facility near the village of Staryi Vyshnivets in the Kremenets district. As a result, some consumers were left without power. “This morning, a drone strike was recorded near the village of Staryi Vyshnivets in the Kremenets district. An energy facility was struck. As a result, some consumers are without power,” wrote the head of the regional military administration.

According to him, there have been no reports of casualties so far. Details regarding the extent of damage to the energy facility and the timeline for restoring power have not yet been specified. Relevant services are working at the scene. They are tasked with assessing the consequences of the strike and taking the necessary measures to restore the damaged infrastructure.

Russian troops continue to attack energy facilities in various regions of Ukraine. Such strikes can lead to power outages for local residents and businesses. Taras Pastukh, head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, reported the attack on Telegram.

Russian troops have once again struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Ternopil region. Details regarding the consequences of the attack are not yet available.

In Chortkiv, Ternopil Oblast, a foreign-owned company that had operated in the community for over 10 years and was one of the largest taxpayers was completely destroyed as a result of attacks by Russian drones.