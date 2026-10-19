Dmytro Rogozuk, who previously commanded the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade, has become the new commander of the Third Army Corps.

Speaking to reporters, Rogozuk—now the former brigade commander—stated that the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade had evolved from a “troubled” unit to one of the most effective formations in the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

“Today, my report will focus specifically on my work with the 60th Brigade. Where should I begin? I’d like to start by describing the condition of this brigade when it joined the corps and the state it was in when I assumed command of this military unit. The enemy achieved its greatest successes within the corps’ sector precisely in the 60th Brigade’s sector. The pace of advance and the stability of the defense were among the worst in the corps. Consequently, the command and control of the brigade itself had been somewhat disrupted. Manpower and training—everything was at a low level. There was absolutely no understanding within the brigade of concepts such as ground-based robotic systems,” he noted.

According to Rogozuk, within a short period of time, approaches to command and training were radically changed, which yielded excellent results.

“First and foremost, we focused on changing our management approaches: of course, personnel decisions were made; not only was the legal unit integrated into the 3rd Army Corps, but new command-and-control systems and combat tactics were also adopted,” Rogozuk emphasized.

He reported that the 60th Brigade was deployed during all four phases of the “Vivaldi” offensive operation.

“As for the offensive operation, the brigade was involved in all four of its phases, starting with the first, where the brigade’s primary task was to stabilize a section of the front—which we succeeded in doing. Then we cleared out the infiltrated enemy and, accordingly, were among the first to move to offensive operations… I would also like to emphasize the importance of trust and flexibility in planning the offensive. Indeed, my proposals as brigade commander regarding specific sectors and stages of the offensive were fully accepted,” the commander stated.

Rogozuk added that over a period of time, the 60th Brigade “went from being a brigade that could not hold the front line to a brigade that achieved the second-best result in terms of liberated territory during Operation “Vivaldi”—behind our colleagues from the 3rd Assault Brigade.”

Rogozuk was appointed commander of the 60th Mechanized Brigade in October 2025 (the brigade became part of the 3rd Army Corps). Prior to that, he served as deputy commander of the 1st Assault Battalion of the 3rd Assault Brigade.

According to a correspondent for the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, the appointment was announced by the commander of the “Center” Military Group, Brigadier General Andriy Biletsky. He made the announcement during a press conference dedicated to the results of Operation “Vivaldi.”

Biletsky announced that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would achieve new successes on the front lines in the near future.

Andriy Biletsky will lead the new “Center” Troop Group.

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, recorded a video message directly from Svyatogorsk. He stated that the city remains under the control of the Ukrainian military, thereby refuting claims by Russian leadership that the town had allegedly been captured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the strengthening of Ukrainian positions in the Donetsk region through the creation of two reorganized military groups. Their commanders will be Heroes of Ukraine Denys Prokopenko and Andriy Biletsky. Zelenskyy also announced that he had awarded Biletskyy the “Golden Star” of the Hero of Ukraine.

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