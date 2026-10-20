A fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility in the Vinnytsia region as a result of a Russian drone attack.

Rescue workers extinguished all sources of the fire.

Explosive ordnance disposal experts from the State Emergency Service also inspected the surrounding area for explosive devices.

A total of 68 rescue workers and 14 pieces of equipment were deployed to address the aftermath of the attack. There were no casualties.

Source: Natalia Zabolotna, Vinnytsia Regional State Administration

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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