In Kyiv, drones were reported to have struck a warehouse and a garage cooperative

On the evening of Monday, October 20, Russian drones attacked Kyiv. In the Desnianskyi district, a drone struck a warehouse. In the Svyatoshynsky district, a drone crashed onto the grounds of a garage cooperative. After reports of the strikes, emergency services were dispatched to the scenes. They are to investigate the circumstances of the attack and determine whether there is any damage or if anyone was injured.

What is known about the consequences of the attack

At the time of the mayor’s announcement, no details were available regarding possible casualties or the extent of the damage. Information on the consequences of the strikes was to be clarified after the relevant services completed their assessments.

Kyiv residents should follow announcements from city authorities and not ignore air raid sirens. If the danger persists, it is necessary to remain in shelter until the official all-clear is given. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported the strikes in two districts of the capital on his Telegram channel.

In Sofiivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast, a Russian drone struck an area between warehouse buildings. Three people were injured in the attack, and a truck was also damaged. Details regarding the consequences of the strike are still being clarified.

On October 20, Russian forces struck the building of the M. D. Strazhesko National Scientific Center of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine in Kyiv, hitting the operating room.