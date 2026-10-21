Russians attacked a Naftogaz gas production facility in the Kharkiv region

On the morning of October 21, a Russian drone struck one of the facilities at a gas production site belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region.

Due to the security situation, it is currently impossible to assess the consequences of the strike.

Serhiy Fedorenko, acting chairman of the Naftogaz board, reported that since the beginning of 2026, Russia has attacked the group’s facilities more than 400 times—twice as often as during the same period last year.

Source: Naftogaz of Ukraine

A Russian drone struck near a school in Poltava; there are casualties.

In the Khmelnytskyi district, a gas station caught fire after debris from a Russian drone fell on it. Two people sustained minor injuries.

On the night of October 14 in Lutsk, a fire broke out at an oil depot after it was struck by an enemy drone. The fire started around 2:00 a.m.

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