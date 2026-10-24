The Russians struck a shopping center in Kharkiv twice, causing a fire to break out

In Kharkiv, Russian troops struck a shopping center in the Osnovyanskyi district twice. The attack caused a fire. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties, the mayor said.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this.

“There were two strikes. There’s a fire at the scene… So far, there are no casualties; shoppers at the mall were evacuated in time,” Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kharkiv is ready for the heating season, but the heat has not yet been turned on.

On the morning of October 21, a Russian drone struck one of the facilities at a gas production site belonging to the Naftogaz Group in the Kharkiv region.

Russian troops launched a strike with a “Shahed”-type drone on a park near a café in the Kharkiv region. Six people were killed in the attack, including two children.

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