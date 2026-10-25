Russian troops attacked three areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region during the day; one person was wounded

Throughout the day, Russian occupation forces launched attacks on communities in the Nikopol, Dnipro, and Synelnykiv districts of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. This was reported by Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council.

A man was injured as a result of an attack by an FPV drone in the Mykolaiv community of the Synelnykivskyi district. In the Nikopol District, five houses, a business, a passenger bus, a combine harvester, and power lines were damaged by artillery and drone strikes. In Dnipro and the Dniprovskyi District, drone strikes caused fires and damaged infrastructure and private homes.

Source: Lukashuk on Facebook.

On the afternoon of October 25, Russian forces launched a drone strike on a minibus in the Central District of Kherson, which had passengers on board. As a result of the enemy attack, six people were taken to the hospital with blast injuries.

On October 25, a Russian drone strike was recorded in the Novobavarskyi District of Kharkiv, resulting in injuries to a teenager.

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