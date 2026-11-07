Video: Emergency services responded to more than 700 calls following Russian strikes over the past week

Since the beginning of the week, rescue workers and police have responded more than 700 times to sites of Russian attacks across Ukraine to deal with the aftermath. Among these strikes was an airstrike on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region, which reportedly killed 55 people.

Last night, emergency services were deployed in 13 regions targeted by the occupiers with ballistic missiles and drones.

Firefighting operations continued in the Kyiv and Poltava regions. In total, over the past five days, shelling has damaged 521 residential buildings, as well as educational, medical, and social institutions.

The clearing of rubble has been ongoing for nearly a week in the village of Komyshuvasy in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, where 55 people were killed in an enemy airstrike.

Dozens of residents are still missing, and DNA testing is ongoing.

The Russian attack struck a shelter where people were taking refuge.

Due to the constant threat of shelling, rescue workers and police are forced to periodically halt the work of heavy equipment and K-9 units.

While carrying out their duties, the following employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were killed: Mykola Balanda, Mykhailo Buzhenko, Dmytro Besedin, Mykhailo Romanov, Denys Konovalenko, and Oleksii Suschevskyi.

Two more police officers—Oleg Dubetsky and Serhiy Berezhko—were killed in an attack by an enemy drone.

All of them worked until the very end in the frontline town of Komyshuvas—rescuing the wounded, delivering humanitarian aid, and assisting local residents.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs

Earlier in Kharkiv, two people were injured in a Russian strike.

Russian drones attacked private businesses in Kremenchuk; there are casualties.

The Russians attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region, causing power outages across the region.

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