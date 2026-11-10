Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to spread false information among international partners, claiming that Ukraine allegedly controls only 10% of the territory of the Donetsk region.

“That’s not true; Ukraine controls 20% of the territory, and Ukraine is much stronger than it was last year,” said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sibiga.

According to analysts at DeepState, Ukraine controls twice as much territory in the region as the Kremlin leader claims, and the Ukrainian counter-maneuver operation near Lyman successfully thwarted the enemy’s plans to encircle key cities.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Telegram.

On November 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the idea of ceding the Donbas to Russia in exchange for security guarantees for Ukraine. He emphasized that territorial concessions do not resolve the main issue: whether Vladimir Putin will cease his aggression after receiving these territories.

Representatives of the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Ukraine, the United States, and NATO, during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, emphasized that any future peace agreements must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its right to make decisions independently. Furthermore, the agreement must provide reliable security guarantees for our country.

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