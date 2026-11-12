Over the course of 13 days, the defense forces attacked more than a third of Russia's oil refineries

Between October 30 and November 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck at least nine Russian oil refineries. Their combined nominal capacity exceeds 120 million metric tons of oil per year, accounting for more than one-third of Russia’s total oil refining capacity.

In just under two weeks, facilities accounting for more than a third of Russia’s total oil refining capacity came under attack. As the company explained, the figure is 36% overall.

For these latest successful attacks, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used weapons from Fire Point.

Which Russian oil refineries did Ukraine attack?

Among the facilities targeted during this period were:

The Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara region—attacked on October 30. Fire Point reported numerous hits, including on the diesel fuel hydrotreating unit. The refinery’s design capacity is approximately 8.8 million metric tons per year; The Ufa Oil Refining Complex in Bashkortostan—an attack on the complex’s facilities was reported on October 31. It includes several refineries, notably “Bashneft-Novoyl,” “Ufaneftekhim,” and the Ufa Oil Refinery; The Kstovo Oil Refinery (NORS) in the Nizhny Novgorod region—attacked on November 1. The facility has a capacity of approximately 17 million metric tons of crude oil per year; The Yaroslavl Oil Refinery “Slavneft-YANOS”—came under attack on November 3. Following the attack, reports emerged of a fire, damage to infrastructure, and injured workers. The refinery’s capacity is approximately 15 million metric tons per year; The Ryazan Oil Refinery was attacked on November 5. Its capacity is estimated at approximately 17 million metric tons per year; The Afip Oil Refinery in the Krasnodar Krai was struck on November 6. The facility’s capacity is approximately 6.25 million metric tons per year; The Saratov Oil Refinery was attacked on the night of November 6–7. The plant’s capacity is approximately 7 million metric tons per year; The Kirish Oil Refinery (KINEF) in the Leningrad Oblast was attacked on November 9. It is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, with a capacity of about 20 million metric tons per year; The Omsk Oil Refinery—an attack on the facility was reported on November 11. Its capacity is approximately 22 million metric tons per year.

Thus, the strikes targeted facilities in various regions of Russia—from the Volga region and central Russia to the Krasnodar Krai and the Leningrad Oblast.

It is important to understand that the plants’ nominal capacity does not mean that all of it was lost as a result of the attacks. The actual consequences depend on the nature of the damage, the affected facilities, and the duration of the plants’ downtime.

This is reported with reference to a statement by Fire Point.

Ukraine attacked an oil refinery in the Ryazan Region — Asharq Al-Awsat.

In Russia, drones launched a massive attack on St. Petersburg and struck the Kirish Oil Refinery.

Video: A fire broke out at the Omsk oil refinery in Russia following a drone attack.

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