In Volyn, a Russian drone crashed into a customs terminal, setting trucks on fire

In the city of Kovel, Volyn Oblast, a drone crashed into the grounds of a customs terminal—which houses a parking lot—as a result of a Russian attack. The strike caused a fire, and several trucks caught fire, including a fuel tanker. One person was injured.

According to reports, several trucks caught fire as a result of the Russian attack at the parking lot in the Kovel district, including a fuel tanker.

A man born in 1972 was injured.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that rescuers not only extinguished the flames but also cooled the vehicles located near the site of the fire.

In addition, emergency responders towed two large trucks loaded with fuel to a safe distance to prevent the danger from spreading further.

Due to the threat of renewed Russian shelling, rescue operations had to be temporarily suspended.

The fire has now been completely extinguished.

This was reported by Roman Romanyuk, acting head of the Volyn Regional State Administration, on his social media accounts.

On the morning of November 12, one person was killed and another was injured as a result of a Russian strike on a nine-story residential building in the Solomyanskyi district of Kyiv. Emergency responders managed to rescue three people.

As a reminder, on the morning of November 12, a Russian drone attacked the Korabelny district of Kherson. A local resident sustained serious injuries in the strike and later died in the hospital.

On the night of November 12, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on Kyiv. According to preliminary reports, the “Epicenter” shopping mall may have been hit.

On the night of November 12, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure and residential areas in the Rivne region. As a result of the strike, Kostopil, as well as settlements in the Rivne and Sarny districts, were left without power.

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