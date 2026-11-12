Mykola Fitkovsky, who fought against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation, was the commander of an assault unit. Before participating in the war, he had won Russian and international kickboxing tournaments.

Mykola Fitkovsky was born on May 22, 1991. He practiced kickboxing from childhood and earned the title of Candidate Master of Sports.

He had victories at Russian and international tournaments:

2009 Class A “Siberia Cup” Tournament, Krasnoyarsk – 1st place

2010 Class A “Siberia Cup” Tournament, Krasnoyarsk – 1st place

2007 Russian Cup, Krasnoyarsk – 2nd place

2009 Siberian Federal District Championship, Novosibirsk – 1st place

2012 Russian Cup, Astrakhan – 1st place

2014 Russian Cup, Samara – 1st place

2013 “Peter’s Cup” International Tournament, Saint Petersburg – 1st place

2016 “Peter’s Cup” International Tournament, Saint Petersburg – 2nd place

2018 World Cup Bestfighter, Rimini, Italy – 2nd place

2019 World Cup Diamond, Anapa – 3rd place

Propaganda sources report that in the fall of 2022, during the mobilization in the Russian Federation, Fitkovsky voluntarily reported to the military registration and enlistment office.

He was initially assigned as commander of a motorized rifle platoon in the 1,438th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 74th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade. Soon after, he received his first officer rank—lieutenant.

In October 2023, he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. Later, he became the commander of an assault unit, holding the rank of captain.

Propaganda sources report that the occupier Fitkovsky was killed by Ukrainian defenders in the village of Nikonorivka (Kramatorsk District, Donetsk Oblast).

Prior to this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had killed Russian hockey player Konstantin Zarubin on the front lines.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also eliminated a Russian world champion in ice climbing.

Ukrainian defenders eliminated Russian occupier Sergei Kucherov on the front lines—a multiple Russian cycling champion, World Cup winner, and participant in two Olympic Games.

Ukrainian troops killed Russian occupier Nikita Feokistov, who participated in the war against Ukraine. The invader’s death occurred back in June 2024, but information about it and the date of his burial became known later.

Prior to this, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated Russian occupier Dmitry Zhukov, who, before the war, was a candidate for the title of Master of Sports in powerlifting and a winner of several Russian tournaments. According to Russian sources, the soldier died on July 8, and his funeral will be held on July 27.

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