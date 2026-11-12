Zelenskyy reported major disruptions in Starshield's operations along the front lines

Ukrainian units are reporting significant disruptions in the operation of the Starshield satellite system along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 12 following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

Zelenskyy noted that these issues have been observed for several days. In particular, the Ukrainian military has detected a systemic speed limit on Starshield set at 161 km/h (100 mph).

“The Ukrainian military has already investigated the circumstances, and these are not random errors but a systematic speed limit,” the president emphasized.

According to him, such limitations primarily make it more difficult to intercept Russian jet drones. Weapons cannot reach sufficient speed to catch up with aerial targets in time.

The president reported that, as a result, Russian drones are already hitting their targets. He stressed that these restrictions help Russia launch more strikes against Ukraine and increase the number of civilian casualties.

“Unfortunately, this helps the Russians kill more Ukrainians and deliver more precise strikes against Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said.

The head of state added that Ukraine is trying to clarify all the circumstances of the situation with the U.S. side.

As a reminder, U.S. President Donald Trump personally called SpaceX founder Elon Musk, demanding that he lift the speed and operational restrictions on Starshield—the military version of the Starlink satellite system—for the Ukrainian military.

A Pentagon inspector rejected the request regarding Starlink’s operation in Ukraine — Interia

Rubio stated that Ukraine does not yet have access to Starshield

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