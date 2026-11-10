Air defense forces shot down 138 enemy aerial targets over Ukraine during the day

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ air defense system shot down 124 drones and 14 “Banderole/Dan-T” loitering munitions, which the Russian army used to attack the country throughout the day on November 10.

“From 6:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 155 Shahed-type strike drones, Gerber, and other types of drones, as well as two X-59/69 guided air-to-ground missiles and loitering munitions,” the Ukrainian Air Force reported. In total, Ukrainian defenders managed to shoot down or neutralize 138 aerial targets, 73 of which were jet-powered drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force.

On the night of November 9, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 162 drones, of which air defense forces neutralized 135. The attack began on the evening of November 9.

On the night of November 9, Russian forces carried out a massive air attack on Ukraine. The enemy used 317 attack drones of various types, including jet-powered drones, as well as “Banderole” guided munitions.

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