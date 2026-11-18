Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the Russian attack on downtown Odesa on November 18, which resulted in casualties. According to the head of state, Russian troops launched repeated strikes even after rescue workers and police had arrived at the scene. The president called on international partners to increase pressure on Moscow.

According to the president, Russian attack drones struck a residential area in central Odesa. Cleanup efforts are underway at the sites of the strikes, and the injured are receiving necessary medical care.

“Right now in Odesa, people who were injured by the Russian drone strikes are receiving assistance. There were follow-up strikes even after rescue workers and police had already arrived at the scene. The ‘Shahed’ drones struck right in the center of Odesa—in a residential area. Unfortunately, there are fatalities,” Zelenskyy said.

The head of state emphasized that the attack on civilian targets demonstrates Russia’s true attitude toward diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war.

“A brutal and deliberate strike aimed directly at people, at life itself. And yet another proof of what the Russians really want and how they truly view diplomatic efforts,” the president stated.

Zelenskyy is convinced that without increased international pressure and continued support for Ukraine, Russia will have no incentive to de-escalate. He also highlighted the contradiction between the actions of Russian troops and Moscow’s statements about its alleged readiness for a peaceful settlement.

“Those who want to negotiate peace do not escalate the killing,” the head of state emphasized.

The president thanked international partners for their support of Ukraine and announced that preparations are underway for new measures to strengthen the country’s defense capabilities. According to him, these include additional aid packages and joint diplomatic efforts with allies.

This was reported by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Rescue workers shared photos and videos of the destruction following a triple attack by Russia. The shelling on November 18 resulted in fatalities and injuries.

The death toll in Odesa has risen due to the Russian attack.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia due to a Russian attack.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, grass caught fire after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged, and there are injured people.

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