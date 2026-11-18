The SBU’s counterintelligence unit detained a resident of Mykolaivka near the front line in the so-called gray zone.

While located approximately 4 km from the front lines, he was transmitting the coordinates of Ukrainian drone control centers and artillery positions in the Sloviansk direction to the occupiers.

According to the investigation, the man was recruited by Russian intelligence services following posts on Telegram calling for the region’s capture. In exchange for his cooperation, he expected to be evacuated to Russia and granted Russian citizenship.

The agent was detained while preparing new information to transmit to the enemy. He was notified of his status as a suspect in high treason under martial law. The detainee is being held without bail and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine.

The SBU exposed a Russian agent who blew up the car of a Dnipro City Council official.

Earlier, the Counterintelligence Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in the Kyiv region who, on behalf of the FSB, was gathering intelligence to target local energy facilities. The suspect turned out to be a driver for a logistics company who was also tracking the locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

The SBU’s Counterintelligence Directorate detained a man in the Khmelnytskyi region who is suspected of passing on the coordinates of military units, defense enterprises, and postal terminals to Russian intelligence services.

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