According to Western intelligence assessments, the Russian dictator is not ready for serious negotiations and intends to continue hostilities at least until the end of winter. This is happening despite a planned meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in China.

According to sources cited by the New York Times, the latest assessments by Western intelligence agencies underscore Putin’s desire to continue military operations in Ukraine at least until the end of winter.

The Russian dictator hopes that his army will be able to make further progress in eastern Ukraine or that Russian attacks on Kyiv using drones and missiles—which are resulting in civilian casualties—will weaken Ukrainian resistance.

As NYT sources note, Putin is under increasing pressure as Russia continues to suffer significant losses, faces mobilization difficulties, and has an unstable economy.

Some sources added that the war allows Putin to suppress criticism within Russia.

These assessments align with recent comments from European diplomats and leaders who have expressed doubts that the full-scale war, now in its fifth year, will end anytime soon.

“We believe that Russia is in an extremely difficult situation,” said Aurélien Le Chevalier, the French ambassador to Washington, in an interview, referring to the country’s economic condition amid the war and its impact on Putin’s legitimacy.

According to him, the Russian dictator needs the war in Ukraine to bolster his own leadership and narrative.

The diplomat noted that Putin has opposed the idea of even a partial ceasefire.

This position, he said, “directly contradicts what President Trump has demanded from the very beginning, namely, a cessation of hostilities.”

Intelligence agencies of allied countries offer various explanations for Putin’s unwillingness to negotiate peace.

One agency believes that the war gives him a sense of purpose, and that to maintain power he needs to declare victory, which is why he wants to force Ukraine to suffer this winter under a barrage of attacks.

One official speculated that Putin might agree to a deal only on terms favorable to himself. According to at least one intelligence assessment, the Kremlin would demand that all of Donbas be ceded to Russia and that Ukraine promise never to join NATO.

Sources interviewed by the NYT noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other senior officials in Kyiv would almost certainly reject such demands, making such a deal unrealistic.

Some European officials also suspect that Moscow is stalling for time and hoping for a split in support for Ukraine after the 2027 European elections, the NYT reports.

Europe does not believe Putin is ready to end the war, despite his participation in the negotiations.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian negotiating team held talks with representatives from the U.S. and European countries regarding ending the war. U.S. Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner joined the talks.

Russia did not agree to the participation of representatives from European countries in negotiations to end the war against Ukraine. This was stated by Yuri Ushakov, an aide to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

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