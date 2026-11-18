Rescue workers shared photos and videos of the destruction caused by Russia’s triple attack. The shelling on November 18 resulted in fatalities and injuries.

Russia attacked Odesa three times. The strikes targeted the city center.

At the first location, windows in residential buildings and a café were damaged. A passenger car also caught fire.

While inspecting the damaged building, rescue workers found three people trapped in their apartments. They opened the doors for them, evacuated them from the building, and handed them over to medical personnel.

Preliminary reports indicate that three people were killed and seven others were injured.

At the second location, a three-story administrative building was damaged. A large fire broke out there; one person is reported to have been injured.

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Source: State Emergency Service

The death toll from the Russian attack in Odesa has risen.

Four people were injured in the center of Vinnytsia as a result of a Russian attack.

In Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district, grass caught fire after debris from a drone fell.

In Dnipro, the Austrian consulate and a high school were damaged; there are injuries.

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