In the village of Koman, Novhorod-Siverskyi District, Chernihiv Oblast, an enemy attack drone struck a residential building. This was reported on November 18, 2026, by Oleksandr Seliverstov, head of the Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration.

According to him, the attack occurred around 3:00 p.m. As a result of the strike by the drone—the type of which is currently being determined—a fire broke out in the building.

Information regarding possible casualties and the extent of the damage is being clarified.

Source: Oleksandr Seliverstov on Facebook.

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