On November 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military carried out strikes against Russian military logistics facilities in the Luhansk and Kursk regions and confirmed damage to three Russian military transport aircraft. One of the aircraft—an Il-76—sustained very significant damage.

According to the General Staff, one of the targets of the Ukrainian military during these operations was a road bridge across the Siverskyi Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska.

Russian occupation forces used this crossing to resupply their units on the front lines. In particular, they transported ammunition, fuel, and military equipment across the bridge.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the destruction of the crossing:

“After the Kerch Bridge, the occupiers are having to get used to the fact that their bridges are now breaking more often than they can repair them.”

In addition, that same night, Ukrainian forces attacked a repair base belonging to a Russian unit near Khomutovka in the Kursk region. At this facility, damaged enemy military equipment was being repaired so it could later be returned to combat operations.

The General Staff also reported confirmed results of a strike on the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in the city of Stara Russa in the Novgorod region.

The attack on the facility took place on November 10. According to updated information, three Russian military transport aircraft were damaged as a result of the strike.

The Il-76 sustained the most damage. All three aircraft have been temporarily taken out of service.

Military transport aviation is of vital importance to the Russian army, as it is used to transport personnel, military equipment, and ammunition. Taking these aircraft out of service limits the enemy’s ability to carry out such missions.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are systematically attacking facilities that Russia uses to support its troops. The Crimean Bridge remains one of the key targets of these operations.

Russian occupiers used this crossing to transport fuel, ammunition, military equipment, and personnel to the temporarily occupied peninsula and further south into Ukraine.

Striking bridges, repair bases, and military transport aircraft complicates the logistics of Russian troops and limits the enemy’s ability to supply its units on the front lines.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The day before, crews of Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets struck a location where Russian drone operators were stationed in the town of Bilytske, Donetsk Oblast. The operation was carried out by pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force.

Throughout November 16 and into the night of November 17, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out a series of effective strikes against the Russian army’s reconnaissance and electronic warfare assets. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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