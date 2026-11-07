Russian attacks have left more than 60,000 customers in Dnipro without electricity

In Dnipro, more than 60,000 customers were left without power on November 7 as a result of repeated Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

“More than 60,000 consumers in Dnipro were left without power due to repeated Russian attacks on the energy sector,” Ganza said.

He noted that restoration work will begin as soon as the security situation allows.

The official added that the attack on the region is ongoing.

Earlier, two people were injured in Kharkiv as a result of a Russian strike.

Russian drones attacked private businesses in Kremenchuk, resulting in casualties.

The Russians attacked energy facilities in the Vinnytsia region, causing power outages across the region.

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