Russian troops shelled a Gazmerezh facility in the Cherkasy region

On the night of November 9, Russian troops struck the buildings of the Cherkasy branch of “Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine,” causing a fire.

According to the company’s CEO, Lyudmyla Kinder, the attack damaged the premises, the roof, windows, and company vehicles, but no employees were injured.

The fire has been extinguished, and at the scene, specialists from the State Emergency Service, the police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and bomb disposal experts are surveying the area and documenting the damage caused by the shelling to determine the scope of restoration work.

Source: Lyudmyla Kinder, Chairwoman of the Board of “Gazmerzhi,” on Facebook.

On the evening and overnight of Monday, November 9, Russian troops launched strikes on the Cherkasy region. The attack damaged critical and civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescue workers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the sites of the strikes have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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