An 88-year-old woman was injured by a drone strike in downtown Kherson

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupation forces attacked a high-rise building in downtown Kherson with a drone. As a result of the strike, an 88-year-old woman suffered blast injuries, a concussion, acute stress reaction, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

The injured woman was hospitalized to receive the necessary medical care.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram.

In the village of Vysoke, Tyagynska Community, Kherson Oblast, three men were injured on November 9 when a Russian drone struck a vehicle.

On the evening of November 9, Russian occupiers attacked energy infrastructure in the Pervomaiskyi District of Mykolaiv Oblast using Shahed-238 strike drones.

As a result of the Russian attack on Kremenchuk and the Kremenchuk district on the night of November 9, rescuers saved 15 people; seven others were injured, including a 16-year-old child. The fires that broke out at the impact sites have already been extinguished.

In Poltava, two garages caught fire after a Russian drone crashed.

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