Russia attacked Poltava and the surrounding region: businesses were damaged, and one person was injured

On the evening of November 9, Russian troops attacked Poltava and the Poltava region. As a result of the shelling, hits were recorded on the premises of private businesses. Debris from an enemy drone also fell on a private residential building, injuring a man.



In Kremenchuk, a drone strike on an industrial facility was recorded. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties.

A drone strike on the premises of a private enterprise was also recorded in the city. Information regarding the consequences is being verified.

In addition, the enemy struck the premises of a private enterprise in Poltava.

Debris from a UAV fell on a residential building

In the Omelnytska community, UAV debris fell on a private residential building. A fire broke out.



A 60-year-old man was injured—he suffered burns to his upper limbs. He was hospitalized in moderate condition.

This was reported by Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

A Russian strike destroyed a children’s rehabilitation center in Kremenchuk.

In Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, fires broke out at two locations as a result of an attack by Russian drones.

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