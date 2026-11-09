Moscow has once again restricted gasoline sales at Rosneft gas stations

Fuel sales restrictions have been reimposed at gas stations operated by the Russian company “Rosneft” in Moscow.

Now, no more than 50 liters of gasoline are sold per vehicle. Customers are also allowed to fill one metal canister with a capacity of up to 20 liters.

According to an employee at one of the gas stations on Volgogradsky Prospekt, the restrictions had been lifted just a week ago but were recently reinstated. Rosneft’s hotline declined to comment on the situation.

Problems with fuel supplies are linked to strikes by Ukrainian forces on key oil refineries that supply Moscow and the Moscow region.

In particular, on November 3, the “Slavneft-YANOS” refinery in the Yaroslavl region, with a capacity of 15 million metric tons of oil per year, was struck. And on November 5, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, which is capable of processing over 17 million metric tons of crude oil annually.

Several regions in Russia have imposed restrictions on the sale of gasoline and diesel fuel. At some gas stations, limits have been set on the amount of fuel per vehicle, and in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the Russian National Guard and police are monitoring compliance with the rules.

Authorities in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region have imposed strict restrictions on gasoline sales following a successful attack by Ukrainian drones on the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnaftorgsintez (NORS) oil refinery. Local gas stations have set a limit of 40 liters of fuel per vehicle and have completely banned the sale of gasoline in jerry cans.

Following the Ukrainian strikes, two major Russian oil refining enterprises have halted operations. These are the LUKOIL-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery in Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, and the NOVATEK-Ust-Luga complex in Leningrad Oblast.

In Ufa, the capital of Bashkortostan, a drone attack sparked a fire at the “Bashneft-Novoyl” oil refinery. Local residents also claim that two facilities may have been hit simultaneously.

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