A mobile fire team of Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Shahed-type attack drone using a portable Stinger surface-to-air missile system. The moment the enemy target was hit was captured on video.

The brigade reported that the soldiers quickly detected the aerial target, took up a firing position, and launched the missile. The Stinger struck the enemy drone directly, destroying it in mid-air.

“The soldiers quickly detected the target, took up a firing position, and launched the missile. The missile accurately struck the enemy drone in mid-air. The video captures the moment of launch, target tracking, and destruction. This is yet another confirmation of the effectiveness of mobile units against enemy attack drones,” the brigade noted.

The Shahed was shot down in the area of responsibility of the “Center” Air Command.

In the released video, the soldiers’ emotional reaction following the successful takedown of the drone can also be heard: “We took it down! Well done! Oh, that’s great.”

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Footage of the combat operation was published on the page of the 39th Tactical Aviation Brigade named after Hero of Ukraine Oleksandr Dovgach.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military used the “Lima” electronic warfare system to divert two Russian “Oreshnik” ballistic missiles from their intended trajectory during an attack on May 24. As a result, neither missile hit its intended target.

Due to the operation of the Ukrainian “Lima” electronic warfare system, GPS navigators are en masse pinpointing users’ locations in the Peruvian capital. The electromagnetic jamming, designed to disorient Russian missiles and drones, is also affecting civilian devices, including smartphones, car navigation systems, and GPS watches.

A group of members of parliament has registered a bill in the Verkhovna Rada titled “On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding the Strengthening of Defense Measures,” which allows the military to rapidly deploy electronic warfare and reconnaissance assets in anyany areas or properties, regardless of ownership.

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