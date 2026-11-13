A Russian drone attack left Shostka in the Sumy region without water, electricity, and heat

In the city of Shostka, Sumy Oblast, the supply of electricity, water, and heat has been cut off as a result of Russian drone strikes. Currently, residents are without electricity, water, and heating.

“As a result of enemy shelling and a large-scale power outage affecting part of the Sumy region, Shostka has no electricity, water, or heat. To ensure the community’s basic needs are met, backup power sources have been activated, and water is being supplied according to schedule,” he wrote.

It is noted that medical facilities and social institutions are operating on backup power sources.

Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha reported this on Facebook.

In Shostka, a Russian drone struck a truck, injuring the driver.

In Kropyvnytskyi, rescue workers continue to extinguish a fire at the “Epicenter” hypermarket, which was damaged as a result of a Russian attack on November 10.

In the Kherson region, one person was killed and six other civilians were wounded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression. Dozens of settlements, including the regional capital, came under enemy attack.

Read us on