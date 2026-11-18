In October, maritime gasoline shipments to Russia reached a record 390,000 metric tons. Morocco was the largest supplier, accounting for one-third of imports.

Turkey also joined the list of fuel suppliers, and in October, Russia began purchasing gasoline from Egypt for the first time. At the same time, India, which had supplied fuel in August, significantly reduced its exports to Russia.

According to Kpler, Russia also continues to receive gasoline from Belarus—600,000 metric tons over four months. Another 8,000 metric tons came from Kazakhstan.

Kpler analyst Sumit Ritolia notes that imports have already become a vital part of supplying the Russian domestic market amid disruptions at refineries caused by Ukrainian attacks.

Source: Financial Times.

Earlier, the General Staff confirmed that one of Russia’s largest refineries in Bashkortostan had been hit.

The Defense Forces also struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

As a reminder, on the night of November 4, drones attacked the Ryazan Oil Refinery, one of Russia’s largest oil refining facilities.

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